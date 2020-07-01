South Africa: Can a Judge Not Ask for Both Sides to Be Heard?

analysis

What could be more just than an insistence that both sides be heard? What could be more fair-minded than a call for both sides to work together to resolve this conflict?

Last week I had a public conversation with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, hosted by The Jerusalem Post. We were talking about how to overcome the formidable challenge of racism, with a focus on how to actually address it at root. During the course of that discussion, the conversation drifted to the topic of Israel.

The chief justice expressed his view that the ANC government's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was misguided; that in taking a one-sided approach to the conflict, ostracising Israel, and failing to take into account the complexities of the conflict, "we are denying ourselves a wonderful opportunity of being game-changers in the Israeli-Palestinian situation."

Invoking the example of Nelson Mandela, he called for greater objectivity and a more balanced approach that would allow South Africa to engage in good faith with both sides and play an active role in peace-making - something that would be very welcome given South Africa's history of overcoming a seemingly intractable conflict.

"We know what it means to be at loggerheads,...