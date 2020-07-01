South Africa: It's Time to Stop Talking, Talking, Talking About Youth Unemployment and Actually Do Something

opinion

Another Youth Month has passed filled with talk, but no action. Youth unemployment continues to grow, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Let's do something.

As we reflect on the close of Youth Month, another one that has delivered splendid rhetoric with no practical action and an even worse state for youth than previous years, it is imperative that we both reflect on and put forward key suggestions on mitigating the looming crisis of youth unemployment.

The latest statistics from Statistics South Africa paint a bleak picture of the reality facing young South Africans. Stats SA indicates that there 20.6 million people between 15 and 34, of whom 34.1% are categorised as NEET -- neither employed nor in any form of educational institution or training facility. The numbers are exponentially worse for black youth in the rural and peri-urban areas where the unemployment figures are north of 40%.

In addition, those who have been unemployed for three to five years are classified as chronically unemployed, meaning they will become unemployable.

These numbers necessitate more than a painful reflection on the lived experience of many young people across the country, but a meaningful engagement about possible interventions and programmes that can be undertaken...