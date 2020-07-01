Malawi: Edukans for 20 Percent Budgetary Allocation to Education

1 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Tione Andsen

pic by Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, July 1, 2020. Advisory Board of Edukans Malawi has requested government to consider increasing budgetary allocation by 20 per cent to education sector.

Chairperson of Advisory Board of Edukans Malawi, Lindirabe Mazinyane made the request Tuesday during a Press Briefing on the ECO Star School Project at Platinum Hotel in Lilongwe.

She noted that last year's budget the education sector was allocated 11 per cent of the total national budget which was not even adequate to make meaningfully improvements in the delivery quality education.

Mazinyane said, "We pray and hope that the new leadership will put priority on education and ensure that the sector is provided with an adequate and fair share of at least 20 per cent of budget and six per cent of Growth Domestic Product (GDP) in order to adequately address main challenges affecting the sector."

The Chairperson added that learners need conducive learning environment and that there was to encourage easy access to education.

She said increased funding to sector would ease some of the challenges being faced such shortage of classroom blocks and teachers houses.

Mazinyane said this would help the girl child to remain in school if they accessing facilities which are more beneficial to them such as the provision of desks, toilets, water points and change rooms.

Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF) Director, Robert Mponela said quality of education in the country stand to improve if teacher are empowered with additional knowledge, skills and resources.

He said the provision of those services require adequate funding so that more teachers could be training in order to enhance the delivery of their services.

