Uganda: Ldu Personnel Accused of Killing 65-Year-Old Man to Face Court Martial

1 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Charity Akullo

Three members of the Local Defence Unit (LDU) who allegedly participated in the killing of a 65-year-old man in Oyam District have been arrested.

The suspects are among five members of the LDU allegedly involved in the killing Francis Ogwang Munu.

Ogwang, a resident of Amati village, Juma Parish in Kamdini Sub-county was allegedly beaten by five LDU personnel who were dispersing people from Amati Trading Centre in Kamdini in Sub-county on Saturday evening.

Residents said that the LDU personnel, who were enforcing government directives to contain the spread of coronavirus, went to the trading centre at about 6:30pm and started beating people indiscriminately.

Mr Kenneth Ojok said his brother, Ogwang, was beaten as he returned from a clan meeting.

He said that Ogwang was rushed to a private clinic at Kamdini Town Council where he was pronounced dead.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Michael Odongo told Daily Monitor that three suspects were arrested on Sunday evening and handed over to the army for trial. They will be tried at the Court Martial.

The police spokesperson identified the suspects as Geoffrey Ogwang, Jolly Thomas Opoka and Felix Okum.

"Before being handed over to the army, we had preferred charges of murder against them," he said on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.