Uganda: Ldu Personnel Accused of Killing 65-Year-Old Man to Face Court Martial

Three members of the Local Defence Unit (LDU) who allegedly participated in the killing of a 65-year-old man in Oyam District have been arrested.

The suspects are among five members of the LDU allegedly involved in the killing Francis Ogwang Munu.

Ogwang, a resident of Amati village, Juma Parish in Kamdini Sub-county was allegedly beaten by five LDU personnel who were dispersing people from Amati Trading Centre in Kamdini in Sub-county on Saturday evening.

Residents said that the LDU personnel, who were enforcing government directives to contain the spread of coronavirus, went to the trading centre at about 6:30pm and started beating people indiscriminately.

Mr Kenneth Ojok said his brother, Ogwang, was beaten as he returned from a clan meeting.

He said that Ogwang was rushed to a private clinic at Kamdini Town Council where he was pronounced dead.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Michael Odongo told Daily Monitor that three suspects were arrested on Sunday evening and handed over to the army for trial. They will be tried at the Court Martial.

The police spokesperson identified the suspects as Geoffrey Ogwang, Jolly Thomas Opoka and Felix Okum.

"Before being handed over to the army, we had preferred charges of murder against them," he said on Tuesday.