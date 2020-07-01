Uganda: Mob Kills Man Accused of Hacking 3 Kids to Death, Injuring 8

A mob has arrested and killed a Rwandan national, who is accused of hacking three children dead and injuring eight other people over yet to be established motive in Kyankwazi District in central Uganda.

The suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Twagirayezu, who has been residing at Kagarama village, Butemba Town Council in Kyankwanzi District, fled at around 10am yesterday.

Twangirayezu is alleged to have hacked Joel Tayebwa, 4, Nora Nakisindi, 3, and Joel Ninsiima, 9, in the neighbourhood.

The spokesman of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Charles Twiine confirmed the lynching of the Rwandan national by the community saying the action happened before the police arrived at the scene.

"Investigation into the mob action is still ongoing," Assistant Superintendent of Police Twiine said yesterday.

The suspect armed with a machete, attacked the home of Kalfred Mushabe, a resident of the same village.

"The suspect later went to the home of Mushabe's workers and cut eight other people he found there. The victims were able to run away with serious injuries, but abandoned two children that the suspect hacked to death," ASP Twine said

The suspect later fled the scene after the residents made an alarm. Police have only discovered his Rwandan identity card in his house.

Mushabe had rented a piece of land to the suspect to grow maize and the two have been living in harmony.

The victims have been taken to hospital for treatment while the bodies of the children have also been taken to the same hospital for a post-mortem.

Kyankwanzi District and neighbouring districts have high cases of homicide despite being sparsely populated.

Last year, 208 homicide cases were registered in that region comprising five districts including Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Kassanda, Mityana and Kiboga.

Most of the homicide cases in that region are linked to land wrangles.

Homicide cases in the country have continued to increase in the country.

The 2019 police crime report indicated that 4,718 homicide cases were reported compared to 4,497 registered in 2018. This means on average an illegal killing carried out every two hours.

The total number of homicide cases in 2019 is a 4.9 per cent increase compared to 2018.