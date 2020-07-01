Namibia: Levies to Discourage Vegetable Imports

THE government has resolved to reduce the import of fruits and vegetables that can be easily produced in Namibia.

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) yesterday announced strict regulations to curb the importation of fresh fruits and vegetables, with effect from 1 August 2020.

The new measures involve import levies, trade levies, subjecting all aspiring and existing importers to register with the board and acquire import permits.

The new regulations are aimed at protecting local producers from excessive foreign competition and to encourage local production, said NAB.

Horticulture market development manager at NAB, Emilie Abraham said the regulations are in line with the Market Share Promotion (MSP) scheme to stimulate local production and the trade of horticultural products in Namibia.

"The regulation is to promote a growth at home strategy implemented by the NAB," she said.

Abraham added that the decision to control the imports of fruits and vegetables was taken following a widespread increase in the importation of primary processed fruit and vegetable products that can be easily produced in Namibia using local raw materials.

She said all importers of fresh/chilled, cut fruit and vegetable products (single line or mixed) will be required to obtain an import permit from the NAB issued per consignment, in line with MSP requirements.

However, from 1 August, imported fresh/chilled fruit and vegetable products will be subjected to an import levy of 5% and a trader levy of 1,4% calculated at landed cost, she announced.

The manager said that import permits for fresh/chilled fruit and vegetable products will only be issued to registered horticulture importers/traders.

"For those companies wishing to import the fresh produce, they will be required to register with NAB before applying for import permits," she said.

The board added that importers of frozen fruit and vegetable products will also be required to obtain an import permit from NAB, and importation of these products will be subjected to a permit fee of N$45," Abraham said further.

However, importation of all frozen fruit and vegetable products will not form part of the MSP scheme and no levies are applicable, at this stage.

All import permits for fresh/chilled - cut and frozen fruit and vegetable products will be issued per consignment and valid for a 90 day period.

The importation of fresh/chilled fruit and vegetables will not be allowed during the lockdown period.

Each permit for these products must be accompanied with a supplier's invoice indicating the kilogrammes and monetary value of the specific products being imported.