Mozambique: Journalist Fined for Supposedly Violating Emergency Rules

1 July 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A Mozambican journalist who was investigating police extortion has been fined the equivalent of 200 US dollars for supposedly violating the rules of the state of emergency, imposed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The journalist, Omardine Omar, who works for the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", was detained last Thursday. The police allege that he was drinking alcohol in public and not wearing a mask. He spent three nights in the cells and was only released on Sunday.

In its Wednesday edition, "Carta de Mocambique" says that in reality Omar was investigating a case of alleged police extortion when he was violently attacked by policemen belonging to the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR, the Mozambican riot police).

Omar had received a written denunciation on 22 June, that policemen were using a street corner in central Maputo (between Emilia Dausse and Romao Fernandes Farinha Avenues) to waylay and extort money from informal vendors, who were trying to sell goods outside the limits of the new Estrela Vermelha municipal market.

The evidence against Omar was so thin, that when the case came to trial on Tuesday, the Public Prosecutor dropped the charges and asked for his acquittal. But the judge, Francisca Antonio, pushed ahead with the trial, accepted the word of the police, and found Omar guilty. She sentenced him to 15 days imprisonment, converted into a fine of 13,700 meticais (about 200 dollars).

The Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa) provided a lawyer to defend Omar, who has promised to appeal against the verdict and sentence.

Omar is a key investigative reporter on "Carta de Mocambique", responsible for much of the paper's coverage of the war in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.