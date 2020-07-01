Namibia: Cancer Apple Project Halted

Bank Windhoek has halted the Cancer Apple Project for 2020, but is making a N$500 000 donation to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cancer Apple Project was gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary before Covid-19 measures were put in place.

The Bank's head of social investments, Bronwyn Moody, said due to Covid-19, it would be impossible to run the project this year.

"We decided to reschedule this year's celebration to 2021. As a connector of positive change, our assistance to CAN is to help it fight cancer in our communities in these difficult times," she says.

As for 2021's projected planning, Moody says the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project would undergo a complete transformation.

"We are excited and are looking forward to a positive future for this project," she says.

CAN's chief executive officer, Rolf Hansen, says the donation will go a long way as the association is fighting both Covid-19 and cancer in communities.

"We are very grateful for this donation," he says.

Donations and collected funds enable CAN to create cancer awareness, conduct outreach programmes, and screen Namibians for cervical and prostate cancer throughout the 14 regions at no cost.

[email protected]