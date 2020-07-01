South Africa: Sandton Police Station Temporarily Closed for Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

1 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Sandton police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from Gallo Manor satellite police station, 10 Bowling Road, Gallo Manor.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Sandton police station.

The telephone lines at Sandton police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

