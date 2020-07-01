South Africa: Air Your Concerns On COVID-19 On Virtual Presidential Imbizo

1 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the country's COVID-19 cases surpasses the 150 000 mark, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus where you can engage him.

By calling the community radio toll free line on 0800 142 446 or using #PresidentialImbizo on social media, citizens across the country can submit their questions on the Coronavirus and its impact directly to President Ramaphosa.

The Presidential Imbizo, which will take place at 18:00 on Wednesday 1 July 2020, is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Imbizo will take the form of a virtual engagement.

The Presidential Imbizo will be broadcast live on more than 80 community radio stations, TV channels and social media and communities are invited to participate.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.