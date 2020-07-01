South Africa: Prasa Resumes Limited Operations

1 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) today resumes limited operations after a COVID-19 enforced lockdown saw its operations ground to a halt in March.

In a statement, the agency uurged commuters to arrive at stations earlier than usual to accommodate time for screening and hand sanitisation on the premises.

During this period, PRASA says informal traders will not be allowed to operate outside the station gate, inside the station, on the platforms and inside the trains.

"Furthermore, no eating or drinking will be allowed inside the stations and trains," said PRASA.

Passengers, who are exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 will not be allowed inside the stations. They will be placed in a holding facility, where health authorities will attend to them.

"Commuters are urged not to travel if they are feeling unwell, but instead they should stay at home and seek medical advice," said the agency.

The deep cleaning of operational trains, as well as high-volume areas at the stations, will be conducted on a continuous basis.

PRASA encouraged passengers to observe the one seat social distance markers inside the train, as well as the social distance markings next to the ticket office and at the platforms at all times.

"PRASA will strictly adhere to the COVID-19 hygiene protocols, which include social distancing on platforms and inside trains. The wearing of face masks covering the mouth and nose will also be strictly enforced," said the agency.

Operationally, PRASA will gradually introduce a limited service nationally. As a start, only four lines in total will be operating, namely:

Gauteng - operating between Piennarspoort and Pretoria Stations.

- Morning peak service will be between 05:00 - 09:00.

- Afternoon peak service will be between 15:00 - 19:00.

Western Cape - operating between Cape Town and Retreat Stations.

- Morning peak service will be between 05:00 - 09:00.

- Afternoon peak period will be between 15:00 - 19:00.

Eastern Cape - operating the East London and Port Elizabeth lines, respectively.

- Morning peak will be between 05:15 - 08am.

- Afternoon peak will be between 15:30 till 18:40pm.

