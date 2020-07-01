South Africa: Following COVID-19 Safety Requirements Is Not a Black or White Issue

analysis

On 28 June 2020 we heard, once again, Professor Shabir Madhi talking about how South Africans are not adhering to the social rules being required of them. But let us not politicise or racialise this.

I write this in response to a recent Maverick Citizen reflection written by Mark Heywood on 21 June 2020.

I would like to start by giving you a short account of my particular setting. I am a neuropsychiatrist working at a tertiary psychiatric institution. I manage a general psychiatric ward as well as two isolation wards and a dedicated Covid-19 ward for our inpatients. My hospital is diverse, but if we want to be specific, predominantly black. Most patients are black, and most staff are black.

Despite the risks around Covid-19 being well-known to all staff, our clinicians (of all races) struggle to get staff to comply with the non-pharmacological Covid-19 interventions or 'toolbox', namely: wearing masks, washing hands, physically distancing.

I fight every day with staff to comply. As I left my Covid-19 ward today, I had to reprimand one of my own ward staff nurses for walking around in the hospital corridors without wearing a mask.

Hospital staff are educated on medical topics...