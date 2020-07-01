South Africa: Primrose Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Primrose police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the station lapa 27 Poppy road, Primrose.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Primrose police station.

The telephone lines at Primrose police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.