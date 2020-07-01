South Africa: Hard Lockdown a 'Possibility', Blitzboks Denied World Sevens Series Win and Khoisan Protesters Keep Up Sit-in Despite Lockdown

analysis

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned that a 'hard lockdown' remains a possibility. He confirmed the suspension of the courier company responsible for the Covid-19 test samples found along the N2 highway this week. In sport, the Blitzboks learnt that the final stages of the World Rugby Sevens have been cancelled and they won't have the chance to snatch the title. Meanwhile, Khoisan protesters remain camped outside of the Union Buildings despite lockdown.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 30 June at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the Free State and Mpumalanga did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

The surge is coming and people need to be extra-cautious, warned Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during an interview on 702. He said a hard lockdown would remain a "possibility".

"When we had the first lockdown, it was not because it would be the last time we do it. It may be necessary and when the time comes we will talk about it." He urged people to remember that everyone needs to work together to...