South Africa: City Overrides Objections and Votes to Sell Plattekloof Land, Approves Philippi Agri-Hub Project

At a council meeting on Tuesday 30 June, the ANC and the EFF rejected proposals to sell vacant City-owned land in Plattekloof. However, a majority of councillors voted for the land to be sold and the proposal was approved.

Most councillors voted in favour of City-owned vacant land in Plattekloof in the northern suburbs of Cape Town being transferred for residential purposes despite councillors raising concerns over the lack of detail in the tabled report.

The land in question, about 3,000 hectares, is located on a steep slope in Plattekloof.

"Council resolved that the site be disposed of for medium-density mixed-use development with a requirement for a component of any future development on-site to be affordable or Gap housing," reads a 2019 report sent to council.

According to the report, the "surrounding areas are characterised by low density, single dwelling residential development, primary school, tertiary education facility, private hospital and some commercial use facilities".

ANC councillor Banele Majingo said there had been 33 objections to the transfer of the land, but there wasn't any detail on the objections in the tabled report.

Xolani Sotashe, an ANC councillor, also raised this issue.

"The objections aren't here, we were just told that...