South Africa: City Overrides Objections and Votes to Sell Plattekloof Land, Approves Philippi Agri-Hub Project

30 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

At a council meeting on Tuesday 30 June, the ANC and the EFF rejected proposals to sell vacant City-owned land in Plattekloof. However, a majority of councillors voted for the land to be sold and the proposal was approved.

Most councillors voted in favour of City-owned vacant land in Plattekloof in the northern suburbs of Cape Town being transferred for residential purposes despite councillors raising concerns over the lack of detail in the tabled report.

The land in question, about 3,000 hectares, is located on a steep slope in Plattekloof.

"Council resolved that the site be disposed of for medium-density mixed-use development with a requirement for a component of any future development on-site to be affordable or Gap housing," reads a 2019 report sent to council.

According to the report, the "surrounding areas are characterised by low density, single dwelling residential development, primary school, tertiary education facility, private hospital and some commercial use facilities".

ANC councillor Banele Majingo said there had been 33 objections to the transfer of the land, but there wasn't any detail on the objections in the tabled report.

Xolani Sotashe, an ANC councillor, also raised this issue.

"The objections aren't here, we were just told that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.