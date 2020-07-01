South Africa: Department Condemns Inappropriate Disposal of Medical Waste

1 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Health has condemned the dumping of medical waste next to the road between Mdantsane and East London in the Eastern Cape.

"The inappropriate dumping of medical waste is dangerous for public health. It can lead to infectious diseases," the department said in a statement.

The department said the medical waste has been identified as the property of the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

"What is worrisome is that this was not just medical waste but specimens. These specimens have identity numbers and contact details of individuals.

"In our view, this is an intentional criminal act which must be condemned strongly. It is a violation of people's rights and dignity when the test kits containing their personal information are found next to the road," the department said.

The department said it is working with the Eastern Cape Departments of Health and NHLS to establish how the medical waste ended up where it was found.

"The courier company that was contracted must be traced and provide answers as to what happened to get to the bottom of this situation. We are hopeful that an investigation will be done and those found responsible for this be held accountable," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.