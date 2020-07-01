South Africa: Money From Dodgy Prasa Deal Went to ANC, Commission Told

analysis

South Africans need officials - whether in political parties or in government - who put the country and the Constitution first. This was said at the Zondo Commission where there were allegations of parliamentary and law-enforcement officials turning a blind eye to issues of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

In the old Johannesburg City Council Chambers on Tuesday 30 June, one could hear a pin drop as Popo Molefe and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo spoke on what they deemed frustration at the lack of will to follow up on cases given from the former board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to the Hawks and other organs of state that are supposed to put the country first.

On Tuesday at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Molefe continued to testify on his struggle to get law enforcement agencies to investigate corruption at the agency. Molefe, who was chairperson of the board of the rail agency between 2014 and 2017, continued his testimony on his difficulties in getting help from Parliament, two transport ministers, even the ANC top six, to get rid of corruption at the entity.

