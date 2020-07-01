South Africa: Post Office Experiences Delays Due to Lockdown

1 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

If you've been waiting a long time for a parcel from the Post Office, the State-owned postal service says it is experiencing hold-ups due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The SA Post Office would like to advise its customers that mail processing does not take place at the normal rate under lockdown 3 regulations, leading to delays, particularly in international items," spokesperson Johan Kruger said.

Kruger said they currently have a third of their workforce owing to regulations governing social distancing on their sorting floor at mail processing facilities.

"As a result, crewing is not optimal and processing takes longer than usual."

Kruger said transport to and from other countries is irregular and some international flights are still prohibited, which has a knock-on effect on mail leaving the country.

"Although mail processing is not optimal, customers are assured that their items are not lost and will be delivered.

"The Post Office apologises for the inconvenience to customers and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during these difficult times."

