South Africa: City of Johannesburg Postpones Crucial Budget Meeting

Extraordinary council sitting postponed as political parties in council require more time to consult: 'a process largely hindered by the current Covid-19 pandemic'.

The City of Johannesburg had hoped that on Tuesday 30 June, the MMC for finance, Jolidee Matongo, would present the metro's budget. However, the city's mayor, Geoffery Makhubo, requested that the extraordinary council sitting be moved to Thursday, 2 July, a day after the official budget year had already begun.

"As the government of local unity we wish to assure residents of our most genuine commitment to delivering services and extending support to the vulnerable and affected during this difficult period exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic," Makhubo said on Tuesday.

The agenda for the Extraordinary Council Meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, was to consider the 2020/21 Draft Integrated Development Plan, Medium-Term Budget, and Property Rates Policy and Bylaws but was postponed at the request of Makhubo.

The postponement was because political parties in council required more time to consult, "a process largely hindered by the current Covid-19 pandemic".

"We need a longer consultation process to give us more time so that when we speak on the budget we speak as one voice," alderman Alco Ngobese, provincial secretary of...