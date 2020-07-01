South Africa: Eastern Cape Child-Trafficking Case - Philippi Man Sentenced to 25 Years

1 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A Western Cape man who, aided and abetted by two women, kidnapped, trafficked and raped a 14-year-old Eastern Cape girl in 2011 has been handed a heavy jail sentence.

Malibongwe Gudwana of Philippi has been sentenced in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court to 25 years for rape, 25 years for human trafficking and three years for kidnapping. The sentences will run concurrently.

Gudwana, his mother, Thandiwe Gudwana, and the victim's aunt (who may not be named) removed the child against her will from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape in 2011 and took her to Cape Town.

The child's aunt dispatched her by taxi, handing the driver Gudwana's cellphone number. On arrival, the child was taken hostage by Gudwana and his mother and was repeatedly forced to have sex with him.

The ordeal took place between December 2011 and January 2012 and ended only after the girl persuaded the Gudwanas to allow her to register at a nearby school. Once there, she reported the abuse which led to the arrest of the Gudwanas as well as her aunt in the Eastern Cape.

Thandiwe Gudwana was sentenced to 10 years' jail for human trafficking and three years for kidnapping....

