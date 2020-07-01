Tanzania: Major Tourneys Herald Cricket's Return to Dar

CRICKET heads for another epic showdown this weekend after a brilliant comeback at Annadil Burhan and Dar es Salaam Gymkhana grounds over the weekend.

The sport's comeback was marked by Kazim Nasser Memorial and Paul Manyanda Memorial Pro-10 leagues, both reach their peak this Sunday at Dar Gymkhana and Annadil Burhani grounds as the Division B and C finals will be kicked off.

The best from Kazim Nasser match was a ten wicket victory for Dar Gymkhana over Annadil Burhan at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club over the weekend. Z amoyoni Ramadhani, who took five wickets, steered Dar Gymkhana to their hefty victory.

Division B finals, will be between Annadil Burhani and Union Sports Club while in Division C; Dar Black Panthers will meet Patel Brotherhood.

The division B final is expected to be more thrilling as the two finalists have been the biggest rivals in this season.

Union Sports Club who have also marched to the final, he had to wait for the second chance, after they failed to secure a place in the final in their first semis against Annadil.

Where in the first semifinal game, Union played against Annadil Burhani who won by seven wickets in a match that saw Abbas Adamjee ending the top scorer after posting 32 runs.

It was a crucial victory for Annadil as they managed to get an early ticket to the finals, but it was also the sweet revenge as Union had beaten Annadil previously.

Though Union lost to Annadil, still they had a chance to meet Annadil in the finals as the winner of the playoff winner in the match pitting Dar es Salaam Cricket Club and Estim.

However, DCC managed to beat Estim by seven wickets and qualified to play Union. Union were lucky this time after beating DCC by 36 runs.

Division C also staged its playoff matches in which Dar Black Panther qualified to the finals after beating Tamil Nadu Sports Club by seven wickets in a thrilling game.

As prior to that game, Tamil Nadu Sports Club eliminated Annadil Seifee also by seven wickets.