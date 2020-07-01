Tanzania: Pamba Plot Mashujaa Downfall in Fdl

THE battle for promotion to the top flight league is going to be renewed this week and Pamba FC have warned their opponents Mashujaa FC to expect turbulence when they meet in Mwanza.

Pamba FC will host the Kigoma-based side at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza this weekend in a group B match.

The victory is crucial for the teams as both of them are threatened by relegation. Pamba are placed 8th with 25 points from 20 games and can be placed at relegation playoff zone alongside Rhino Rangers FC who have reaped 26 points whereas Mashujaa FC are placed sixth with 27 points.

Pamba FC Head Coach, Salvatory Edward whose side is struggling to shrug off relegation, has warned their opponents thay should not expect an easy ride when they meet this Saturday.

Speaking about his team's preparations, Edward said his players are well-drilled and he is confident that they will work hard to ensure they post positive results which is crucial for them in their campaign to stay in the league for the next season.

The tactician said he is impressed with the way his team performed in their last three matches despite their recent defeat to Gwambina FC who have already booked their ticket to the premiership for the next season.

He further blamed his players for committing mistakes that led to their 0-1 loss to Gwambina FC. He, however, promised to rectify all the mistakes so as to ensure they emerge victors in their match Mashujaa.

On his side Pamba skipper, Aleco Mwaisaka said they will work hard to ensure they win their last two remaining matches including that against Rhino Rangers also to be staged at Nyamagana Stadium.

He further urged the team's supporters in Mwanza to continue backing up their team wholeheartedly. Pamba are placed eighth on the log after gathering 25 points from 20-game outings.

They have won seven, drawn four and lost nine matches. The former Union champions have netted 20 and conceded 21 goals.

Mashujaa FC are now placed sixth after gathering 27 points As victory to visitors Mashujaa will see them grab 30 points and sail from their current position to the third slot which is currently held by GIPCO FC with 29 points.

In group A, Dodoma FC and Ihefu FC have been tied on 45 points, but Dodoma FC are placed at the top due to superior goal average. Both sides have two games in hand.

The top sides from each group will be promoted directly to the Premier League whereas the second and third placed sides from both groups, will play play-off games.