Tanzania: Increase Public Awareness On Insurance, Ambassador Seif

1 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

THE Second Vice- President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi has graced the 'Insurance Day' celebrations in Pemba, with a call on insurance companies in the country to improve service delivery to satisfy its customers.

He urged the companies to evaluate their performance and see how they contribute to the country's economic growth.

"We are in a digital world, therefore improve your services and educate the public on the easiest way to use the available services," said Mr Iddi as he urged the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC), to evaluate its performance and contribution to the government economy.

He also urged respective authorities, including the police, to inspect and find out whether all government vehicles comply with the laws that require payment of insurance, because individual ministries normally allocate a budget for it.

"It is unfair for some public institutions to evade paying insurance while the government plans for it as speculated in the law," he said as the deputy Commissioner- Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), Ms Khadija Issa Saidi reminded that all "Road motor vehicles, marine vessels and airplanes, are supposed to pay insurance as par laws."

She said that there were still some owners of road vehicles who dodge or fake insurance payments, and when accidents occur, they try to present dubious claims for compensation.

We continue with public education so that people can understand the importance of insurance.

Ms Issa commended insurance companies, saying they contribute to the development of the country, including job creation and revenue collection, but said that low knowledge about insurance procedure remains one of the major challenges facing the business in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.