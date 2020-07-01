Tanzania: Increase Public Awareness On Insurance, Ambassador Seif

THE Second Vice- President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi has graced the 'Insurance Day' celebrations in Pemba, with a call on insurance companies in the country to improve service delivery to satisfy its customers.

He urged the companies to evaluate their performance and see how they contribute to the country's economic growth.

"We are in a digital world, therefore improve your services and educate the public on the easiest way to use the available services," said Mr Iddi as he urged the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC), to evaluate its performance and contribution to the government economy.

He also urged respective authorities, including the police, to inspect and find out whether all government vehicles comply with the laws that require payment of insurance, because individual ministries normally allocate a budget for it.

"It is unfair for some public institutions to evade paying insurance while the government plans for it as speculated in the law," he said as the deputy Commissioner- Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), Ms Khadija Issa Saidi reminded that all "Road motor vehicles, marine vessels and airplanes, are supposed to pay insurance as par laws."

She said that there were still some owners of road vehicles who dodge or fake insurance payments, and when accidents occur, they try to present dubious claims for compensation.

We continue with public education so that people can understand the importance of insurance.

Ms Issa commended insurance companies, saying they contribute to the development of the country, including job creation and revenue collection, but said that low knowledge about insurance procedure remains one of the major challenges facing the business in the country.