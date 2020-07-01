Tanzania: Government Commits to Upgrade Malya College

1 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government said it remains committed to upgrade Malya College of Sports Development (MCSD), to make it produce many qualified sport experts.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hassan Abbasi who said the college has the capacity to achieve many things as far as improving sports in the country is concerned.

" We want to change the past concept of running the college whereby it was producing sport officers only ready to be employed by the government. Now, we want the other part of the institution to be responsible in nurturing young talents to be identified from many parts of the country so that they can fully be scientifically trained and developed," said Abbasi.

He added that the identified youths should have specialisation as to whether they want to concentrate in either football or athletics and many other disciplines of their choices.

" If one wants to concentrate in marathon, they should do so by remaining committed such that when they are taken out to compete, their performances should be remarkable," said he.

Again, Abbasi narrated that plans are underway to establish MCSD campus in Dar es Salaam so that many people can have access to it.

" We cannot just have a sports college at one place that is why we need to open another campus in Dar es Salaam to attract more people to attend the lessons easily," he said.

Located in Mwanza, MCSD was established in 1979 as a government owned education institution which has so far produced many people who are doing a good job in uplifting sport standards in the country.

It offers certificate courses in sports coaching education as one way to curb the shortage of sport practitioners in district councils and educational institutions in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

