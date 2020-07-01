Tanzania: COVID-19 Still Menace, RC Tells Kag Era Residents

KAGERA Regional Commissioner, Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has appealed to residents in the area not to relax on Covid 19 precautions, noting that the fight against the disease will be successful only if people observe directives from health experts.

Mr Gaguti made the appeal a day after schools reopened on Monday, saying that parents, guardians, teachers and authorities should ensure they continue following the necessary precautions and measures given by experts, including avoiding unnecessary gatherings to protect themselves and others.

He noted that health literacy is vital to slowing down the spread of the virus and mitigating the impact and effects of Covid-19.

"In the current situation, well-informed individual behavior is a key intervention, alongside medical and government action," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Mr Gaguti said education on sexuality, its impact and use of contraceptives should be provided in primary school at early grades, and that programs targeting attitudes and social norms that facilitate sexual activities among the youth should be encouraged.

"Stronger emphasis on secondary school students is vital. Nevertheless, educational programs that promote sexuality education to teenagers who are sexually mature are highly encouraged. This is because it might be too late to introduce such programs for teenagers who are sexually active."

He said that parents/ guardians play a vital role in the sexual life of their teen children, saying that they should be encouraged to educate and discuss issues related to sexuality with their children in a direct or indirect manner.

"Parents and guardians should be educated about the pro and cons of doing or not doing so," he said.

A national survey conducted in 2010 revealed that 45 per cent of women aged between 15-49 years had reported GBV, while seven percent had reported sexual violence.

Data for Kagera Region, on the other hand, revealed that 49.4 percent of women and girls aged 15 years old had reported GBV, while 29.2 percent had been sexually exploited.

It has been determined that even men experience gender-based violence in their homes or elsewhere.

Such men have been encouraged to come out and speak publicly about their predicament so that necessary steps can be taken to protect them.