Tanzania: Water Wells Set to Benefit Coast Schools

CHARITY organisation Time To Help, in collaboration with Feza schools, have planned to drill over 20 water wells in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region to help students access reliable clean and safe water.

This was revealed in Bagamoyo by the organisation's Public Relation Manager, Mbwana Kitendo, during a ceremony to hand over water wells to Mtambani Primary School in Bagamoyo.

Mbwana said the aim is to facilitate different primary and secondary school to have clean water for daily consumption and reduce the cost they use to pay water bills every month to water utilities.

Mbwana said they also managed to create a system that enable water to flow in toilets and built three water outlets at Mtambani where students can access clean water without long queues.

"We have already drilled one well at Mapinga Secondary School and another one here at Mtambani, and we promise to continue with this spirit to make sure we reach more schools and facilitate them with clean and safe water," he said.

The head teacher of the school, Timothy Kassiani congratulated the organisation and Feza Schools for the assistance, saying that with the well they are going to save 100,000/-which they used to pay every month for water bills.

He said the school which was inaugurated in 1976 has 2,400 students, which is way beyond its capacity, so there is a great need of water and other facilities like desks, classrooms, photocopy machines and teacher's houses.

The guest of honor, Bagamoyo District Economics Education Officer, Sophia Killumbi applauded Time To Help and Feza Schools for the timely assistance, and asked them to help other schools in the district that face the same problem.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What you have done to this school is commendable, and other organisations should emulate the giving spirit that you showed to us. Our school is overwhelmed by the number of students, so this assistance will help to create a good learning environment," she said Feza Schools Director, Ismail Y ilmaz on his part said water is important so his schools and Time To Help will do their best to ensure many more schools in the country access clean and safe water.

Time To Help, a global organisation was established in 2006 here Tanzania, with the aim of helping the needy in the area of education, health, food, shelter and water from different families and schools around the country.

Some schools which have benefited from Time To Help include Kawe B Primary School, Boko, Temboni, Kifuru, Kisarawe, Adris Abdul Wakili from Mpiji Majohe and Golan in Kimara Dar es Salaam.