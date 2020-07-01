Tanzania: Bagamoyo Succeeds in Reducing Land Conflicts

MORE than 500 land cases have been solved in Bagamoyo district, Coast Region from 2018, making the chronic challenge which has faced the area to decrease.

District Commissioner (DC), Ms Zainab Kawawa said this week in Bagamoyo town that her office has succeeded in reducing the number of land related cases by bringing together both parties which were involved in conflict in open discussion and reach a solution.

"Few years back, the issue of land conflicts was very serious in our district. This was largely contributed by individuals who used to invade other people's plots which were left undeveloped for a number of years," she said.

Other common conflicts were between pastoralists and farmers and individuals who used to con people by selling their plots to more than one buyer.

Expounding further, she said that the approach of bringing together all parties involved in a certain conflict and give them time to bring out their claims makes it easy to reach an amicable conclusion.

She said that at the moment the district authorities are working towards solving the remaining land conflicts, including the one between pastoralists in Chamakweza village and farmers in Pingo village.