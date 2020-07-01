Gambia: Madi Jobarteh Faces False Publication & Broadcasting

Madi Jobarteh, a strong human right advocate and the country director for West Minister Foundation has been charged on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at Kairaba Police Station after he was initially invited for questioning by the police in connection with an interview he had with local media during the black lives Matter protest.

Madi Jobarteh was ousted as saying that the government did not do anything with regards to the death of Haruna Jatta of Kanilai, Ousman Darboe and Kebba Secka.

Police spokesperson, Superintendent Lamin Njie has confirmed the development.

Reliable source said Mr. Jobarteh is facing false publication and broadcasting charges after he had initially reported to the police that his life was threatened by Ousman Rambo Jatta of the APRC.

Mr. Jobarteh was granted bail and was asked to report to the police today at 10 a.m.

