Gambia: Madi Jobarteh Faces False Publication & Broadcasting

1 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Madi Jobarteh, a strong human right advocate and the country director for West Minister Foundation has been charged on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at Kairaba Police Station after he was initially invited for questioning by the police in connection with an interview he had with local media during the black lives Matter protest.

Madi Jobarteh was ousted as saying that the government did not do anything with regards to the death of Haruna Jatta of Kanilai, Ousman Darboe and Kebba Secka.

Police spokesperson, Superintendent Lamin Njie has confirmed the development.

Reliable source said Mr. Jobarteh is facing false publication and broadcasting charges after he had initially reported to the police that his life was threatened by Ousman Rambo Jatta of the APRC.

Mr. Jobarteh was granted bail and was asked to report to the police today at 10 a.m.

Gambia confirms 2 new covid-19 cases

Armed robbers injure PIU officer, escape with over 9m CFA

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.