Gambia: Omar Colley's Sampdoria Strives to Survival in Serie a

Gambian defender Omar Colley's Sampdoria Football Club is striving to survival in the Italian Serie A for another season after sitting one place above the demotion zone in the country's premier league standings with 26 points.

Colley and his club slipped to Musa Barrow's Bologna 2-1 in a tightly-contested match, played on Sunday. He and his Sampdoria side will now play away to fellow relegation threatened side Lecce tomorrow at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria require a victory against Lecce to fancy their chances of staying in the Italian top flight for another season and avoid demotion to the second tier.

Bakery Jatta's Hamburg misses promotion to German Bundersliga

Ali Sowe guides CSKA Sofia to Bulgarian Cup final