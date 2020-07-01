Gambia: Omar Colley's Sampdoria Strives to Survival in Serie a

1 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambian defender Omar Colley's Sampdoria Football Club is striving to survival in the Italian Serie A for another season after sitting one place above the demotion zone in the country's premier league standings with 26 points.

Colley and his club slipped to Musa Barrow's Bologna 2-1 in a tightly-contested match, played on Sunday. He and his Sampdoria side will now play away to fellow relegation threatened side Lecce tomorrow at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria require a victory against Lecce to fancy their chances of staying in the Italian top flight for another season and avoid demotion to the second tier.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

