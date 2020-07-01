Gambian Defender Named in Estonian Meistriliiga Totw

1 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian defender, Muhammed Sanneh has been named in the Estonian Meistriliiga Team of The Week after week-nine fixtures of the Estonian top flight.

The Bundung-born player puts up a stern performance for Paide Linnameeskond in their 2-0 home win over TJK Legion at the weekend to send them to second position on the league standings.

The 20-year-old joined the Estonian side in 2019 on a two-year loan deal with an option of a permanent deal from Real de Banjul.

The former Real de Banjul player has helped his team currently occupied second position in the Estoninan Meitrsiliiga league with 18 points, seven points behind first place occupant Flora (25 points) after nine matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

