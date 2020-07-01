Namibia: Abortion Is Murder - UDF

PRESIDENT of the United Democratic Front (UDF) Apius !Auchab says the opposition party does not support abortion as they believe it is tantamount to murder.

"Why support something the Bible forbids? It's murder. What's the difference between killing a person and killing an unborn baby?" !Auchab asks.

He says if abortion is allowed, the country may as well free murderers.

!Auchab believes legalising abortion would encourage women to sell sex and have abortions.

"People will engage in unprotected sex," he says.

Communities should be educated on the prevention of unplanned pregnancies, !Auchab says.

"Prevention is better than cure," he says.

Last year president Hage Geingob told attendees at the National Theatre of Namibia in Windhoek the government will have to legalise abortion to prevent unnecessary deaths due to backstreet abortions.

"Whether it is legal or not, people are doing it," Geingob told a weekly newspaper.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani this month said Namibians should move away from religious and traditional beliefs when it comes to addressing the question of women's rights.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula recently said he could push to legalise abortion if he gets enough support from women.

Beauty Boois called on Namibians to support a petition to legalise abortion in the country, which is currently only allowed under the Abortion and Sterilisation Act of South Africa (1975), which Namibia inherited from the neighbouring country at independence in 1990.

The act only provides for legal abortions in the case of pregnancy as a result of rape or when serious health risks exist.