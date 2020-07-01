Namibia: Abortion Is Murder - UDF

1 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

PRESIDENT of the United Democratic Front (UDF) Apius !Auchab says the opposition party does not support abortion as they believe it is tantamount to murder.

"Why support something the Bible forbids? It's murder. What's the difference between killing a person and killing an unborn baby?" !Auchab asks.

He says if abortion is allowed, the country may as well free murderers.

!Auchab believes legalising abortion would encourage women to sell sex and have abortions.

"People will engage in unprotected sex," he says.

Communities should be educated on the prevention of unplanned pregnancies, !Auchab says.

"Prevention is better than cure," he says.

Last year president Hage Geingob told attendees at the National Theatre of Namibia in Windhoek the government will have to legalise abortion to prevent unnecessary deaths due to backstreet abortions.

"Whether it is legal or not, people are doing it," Geingob told a weekly newspaper.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani this month said Namibians should move away from religious and traditional beliefs when it comes to addressing the question of women's rights.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula recently said he could push to legalise abortion if he gets enough support from women.

Beauty Boois called on Namibians to support a petition to legalise abortion in the country, which is currently only allowed under the Abortion and Sterilisation Act of South Africa (1975), which Namibia inherited from the neighbouring country at independence in 1990.

The act only provides for legal abortions in the case of pregnancy as a result of rape or when serious health risks exist.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.