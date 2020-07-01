Namibia: Bon Defends Auction of Treasury Bills

BANK of Namibia says its treasury bills auction ensures that individuals and institutions stand an equal chance to invest in government debts.

"At any given auction, a commercial bank and an individual, have the same chance of getting an allocation, provided their bids are priced competitively," reiterated the central bank.

The bank was responding to questions regarding the allotment of government treasury bills (TBs).

According to the central bank 2019 annual report, the majority and in terms of value, the TBs are more in the hands of commercial banks than other institutions and individuals, with some issuance days (more than 50 days in 2019) where the private sector/individuals were not allotted any TBs.

Deputy director for corporate communication Kazembire Zemburuka explained that the auction is investor-blind; it cannot tell whether you are a retailer (individual) or commercial bank when it allots treasury bills or a bond.

"The current auctioning process does not take into consideration the type of investor or the amount submitted, and there is no distinction between retail/institutional investors," he said.

Zemburuka said the primary objective of the auction is to raise funds for the government as cheaply as possible rather than addressing financial inclusivity.

"The objective is to raise debt as cheaply as possible for the government, thus the system ranks the bids from the cheapest (lowest yield/highest price) to the most expensive bids (highest yield/lowest price).

"Financial inclusion is another objective," he said, adding that financial inclusion is attained because anyone is eligible to participate at the auctions.

Secondly, he said the minimum bid amounts are set at low levels of N$10 000 for TBs and N$50 000 for bonds to allow affordability.

Alleying fears for small investors, Zemburuka said the allocation of treasury bonds is based on competitive pricing, not on the size of the bid.

"Retail investors are not in any manner discriminated against. There is no unfair competition between the different participants at the government securities auction," he said, adding that the size of the bids (which is where institutional investors have an advantage) is not a determining factor of allocations.

Nonetheless, the central bank said they are exploring mechanisms for issuing securities exclusively for retail investors.

In conjunction with the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX), the bank is in the process of introducing a Central Securities Depository (CSD), which will contain individual breakdowns.

The primary government securities auctions are automated on the Bloomberg auction system - a competitive auction whereby every bid is settled at the respective bid yield/price.

This is different from a Dutch auction where the auction is cleared at the average price/yield and thus all successful bidders pay the same yield/price.

There are, however, plans to progress towards the Dutch auction system in line with the Southern Africa Development Community financial market development agenda.

The government is yet to release its borrowing plan for 2020/21, which highlights how the estimated budget deficit of N$21,4 billion will be funded between the local and external market.

Budget deficit are funded through the issuance of treasury bills and bonds by the Bank of Namibia on behalf of the government.

The budget deficit has widened markedly to 12,8% of GDP in 2020/21 year until the end of March 2021, requiring funding from the market.

According to Fitch Rating Agency estimates, fiscal borrowing needs are high, averaging 25% of GDP for the current and next financial year, and will mostly be covered domestically.

This includes the stock of TB (14% of GDP) with which the agency assumes the government will be able to roll over smoothly.

Fitch projects the deficit to narrow to 7% of GDP for 2021/22 as the expiry of economic relief measures will be offset by an approximately 20% drop in Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) revenues on poor regional growth and the lingering effect of the pandemic-related shock on other tax revenues.