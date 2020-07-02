Africa: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Postponed Until 2022 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Supplied
CAF logo
1 July 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Paul Myers Follow

African football bosses have announced the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The most prestigious national team tournament of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was scheduled for January and February. But it will be take place in January 2022.

The second tier African Nations Championship will be played instead in Cameroon in January 2021. The 16-team tournament for African-based players was slated for April 2020 in Cameroon.

Decisions of CAF Executive Meeting - 30 June 2020#TotalAFCON #TotalCHAN pic.twitter.com/Z6Lj3bS2qY - - CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2020

Ahmad Ahmad, the CAF president, said: "The peak of the pandemic has not been reached yet. Health is the main priority."

The 2019 Cup of Nations should have taken place in Cameroon but CAF stripped the country of hosting rights due to inadequate preparation for the competition which was boasting 24 teams for the first time. Egypt was anointed instead .

Algeria emerged as champions - their first title in 29 years - after beating Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo.

African countries have suffered to varying degrees during the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa has reported more than 144,000 cases while in northern Africa, Egypt has registered 66,000 infections.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

