Rwanda: Multimillion Projects to Be Launched During Kwibohora26 Celebrations in Nyagatare

Multimillion infrastructure projects that include Gishuro IDP Model Village, a Rwf 4 billion Gatunda Hospital and the 3,500 seater Nyagatare stadium will be launched during celebrations to mark the 26th anniversary of Liberation Day on July 4 in Nyagatare District, Eastern Province.

The event will take place in Tabagwe Sector, Kaborogota Cell, where the IDP village is located.

The village is home to 64 vulnerable families and has affiliated infrastructure around that includes an Early Childhood Development centre (ECD Centre), health post, handcraft centre and a cowshed for 64 cows that will be provided to the new residents.

The 64 families in the village will also have poultry with 2,000 chickens, 73-hectare land for crop farming, and 20 hectares for growing cattle forage.

In Tabagwe, there will also be the launch of the newly constructed Tabagwe Health Centre, and 30.8Km Nyagatare-Tabagwe-Karama chipseal road, which links Nyagatare city, Tabagwe and Karama Sector.

Other projects to be inaugurated are; GS Tabagwe, a primary and secondary school in Tabagwe Cell that was upgraded, with newly constructed dormitories and refectories for students and teachers.

According to the Ministry of Local Government's announcement on June 25, there are projects that will be launched in each district around the country during Kwibohora Week.

Nyagatare District has the highest number (10) of projects expected to be launched on July 4, including those in Tabagwe.