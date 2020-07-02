Nigeria: Wizkid Announces Release Date for New Album

Nigerian musician Wizkid performs at a concert held in Nairobi on July 22, 2017.

Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid, has announced that his new 'Made In Lagos" album will drop on July 16.

The singer announced this in an encrypted message on his Instastories.

'Made in Lagos' will be Wizkid's fourth album.

His previous albums are after 'Sounds from the Other Side' (2016), 'Ayo' (2014) and 'Superstar' (2011).

Starboy, as he is fondly called, also revealed that he worked with Burna Boy, Sars, Mut4ySkepta, Kel P, Tay Iwar, Ella Mai, Tems, and Damian Marley on the album.

According to him, "he feels amazing to have been able to finally make it after going dark for almost eight months in the music industry."

Suspense

For the past two years, Wizkid had been dropping hints of an impending album when he began using the #madeinlagos hashtag in his social media posts, especially on Twitter.

Despite playing some of the 'suspected' songs on the album live on Instagram in 2019, he failed to drop the album in the same year.

Also via different Instagram posts, Wizkid has built anticipation of the impending release of the album.

Wizkid, who recently featured on Blaq Jerzee's single 'Arizona', established StarBoy Records after departing Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2013.

He released his second album Áyo' via his label. So far, Wizkid is the major artiste on this label.

Some associated music acts in his label include Maleek Berry, Legendary Beatz, and L.A.X.