Rwanda: Random COVID-19 Testing in Kigali to Start July 2

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has announced plans to start a new random Covid-19 testing program on the streets of Kigali from Thursday, July 2.

On that day, the street testing survey will be launched in the City of Kigali and at its entry points.

RBC said that it is continuing to analyze the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kigali and it is in this context that a new assessment program was developed starting on Thursday, on some of the selected roads in the City.

People are requested to collaborate with medical teams tasked to conduct the exercise whenever they are stopped briefly for the tests to be conducted.

As noted, these will be random tests not lasting more than five minutes.

People will be asked to consent to the testing.

"This is a 5-minute drive through, where car occupants are not required to vacate their vehicles," reads a related RBC notice to the public.

As noted, his operation will provide factual information about the Covid-19 status in Kigali and "will lead to tactical response activities."

"A request is made to all Kigali residents to cooperate with RBC teams for the sake of successful completion of this important activity."