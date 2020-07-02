Kenya: President Kenyatta Gives Nzoia Sugar Sh2 Million, Bus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered a helping hand to Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar by handing the club Sh2 million token.

Apart from the token, President Kenyatta also handed the team their new Sh7 million team bus at Harambee House, Nairobi on Wednesday.

Nzoia Sugar Chairman Evans Kadenge thanked President Kenyatta for the kind gesture to the financially crippled Bungoma based club, which owes its players salary arrears dating back to 2019.

The 52-seater bus was bought courtesy of the President, Devolution Cs Eugene Wamalwa and a host of friends of the club.

The bus was initially to be handed to Nzoia Sugar on June 24, but the function was postponed to Wednesday due to unavoidable circumstances.

"We are on the road going back to Bungoma after His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta handed us our new team bus. He has also chipped in and handed the team Sh2 million which we shall decide on how to hand it to players and the technical bench.

"We thank him for this kind gesture and have assured him that the team will do better on the pitch," said Kadenge, son of football icon, the late Joe Kadenge.

Apart from President Kenyatta and Wamalwa, Governors Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Patrick Khaemba (TransNzoia), Wilber Otichillo (Vihiga) and Sospeter Ojamoong (Busia) attended the function.

"The president has even driven us around town in our new bus and this signals a new dawn for Nzoia, who will be leading as other teams follow," added Kadenge.

Nzoia, under the tutelage of acting coach Slyvester Mulukurwa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura, won the KPL title in 2002 and 2003.

The team was placed 15th on the KPL log with 13 points after 22 rounds of matches before coronavirus halted the current campaign.

Kadenge recently revealed that their parent company, Nzoia Sugar has been paying players backdated salary arrears and have so paid up to May 2019.

Nzoia Sugar was formed in 1978 and played for the first time in KPL the following year.

After wining the league In 2003, the team debuted in the Caf Champions League, but were eliminated in the first round by Egyptian giants, Zamalek 7-3 on aggregate in a two legged match.