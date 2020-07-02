Tanzania: Increase Investment to Boost Pyrethrum Output

2 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Fatma Abdu

TANZANIA Agricultural Research Institute, Uyole centre (TARI Uyole), has urged stakeholders to invest in pyrethrum crop, as Tanzania is the leading producer of high quality pyrethrum.

The pyrethrum researcher from TARI Uyole, Baraka Nvile told the 'Daily News' at the centre that the production of the flowers is very low due to lack of modern technologies and awareness to many farmers and stakeholders on the importance of the crop.

Speaking at the centre one day after the farmer's field day exhibition held at TARI Uyole recently, Mr Nvile said, collaborative efforts have been needed to boost the production of the flower that seems to be in higher demand in the world.

According to him, the world's leading producer of pyrethrum is Australia but Tanzania produces the highest quality pyrethrum.

"In order to increase our production efforts by stakeholders and government through researchers needed developing technologies that respond to the challenges. Tanzania is leading with the highest quality pyrethrum in the world but the second country for the production of pyrethrum in the world," he said.

Currently the production of pyrethrum is 350 kg per hectare, saying all possible efforts should be done to increase production up to 1,500kg per hectare.

For his part, the TARI Uyole centre Director, Dr Tulole Bucheyeki said Pyrethrum research in Tanzania began in 1963 at Igeri substation in Njombe, later in 1973 was moved to ARI-Uyole headquarters.

He noted that over 90 percent of the crop is produced in Mbeya and followed by other regions including Songwe, Njombe, Iringa, Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro.

According to him, the country has the capacity of producing 2,000 to 3,000 tons annually where the centre has forefront in developing new varieties that are resistant to pests and drought tolerant to increase production.

The Director added that lack of adequate funds and funding discontinuity, emergence of diseases and pests and low rate of technology transfer to farmers is the main challenges facing the production of pyrethrum in Tanzania.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News.

