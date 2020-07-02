Tanzania: Cfr Invites Tertiary Institutions in Economic Diplomacy Promotion

2 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania-Mozambique Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) has invited tertiary institutions, private sector agencies and organisations to work together to enable Tanzanians to handle competitively and skillfully international trade and investment transactions.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday on the future of Tanzania in a globalised world, the CFR Acting Director, Jeremiah Ponera said the globalised world focuses on economic diplomacy and Tanzanian inclusive, must work skillfully in economic diplomacy to handle ever-changing global economic, business, trade and investment trends.

"When the entire world is bent on pursuing economic diplomacy, it would make little sense for Tanzanians to remain onlookers.

I appeal to Tanzanians to come forward for short and long courses in economic diplomacy to build their capacity to compete with other nations," he said,

Dr Ponera said the courses have been tailored to improve current competitive trade, investment and industrial global trends and needs.

"I call upon members of the business community to take appropriate courses to equip themselves with knowledge to meet international trade standards.

Serious persons with Standard Seven Education would be able to take courses of their choice once trained here," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the director invited also public institutions to join the CFR for the economic diplomacy skills' acquisition and make strategies, which promote national economy.

"If we cooperate, we would put in practice economic diplomacy and even propose ways of solving problems in the Great Lakes Region that have stood in the way of regional economic growth," said the acting Director, adding that the centre was cooperating with the Open University of Tanzania in offering peace and conflict management courses.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.