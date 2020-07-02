Tanzania: Cfr Invites Tertiary Institutions in Economic Diplomacy Promotion

THE Tanzania-Mozambique Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) has invited tertiary institutions, private sector agencies and organisations to work together to enable Tanzanians to handle competitively and skillfully international trade and investment transactions.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday on the future of Tanzania in a globalised world, the CFR Acting Director, Jeremiah Ponera said the globalised world focuses on economic diplomacy and Tanzanian inclusive, must work skillfully in economic diplomacy to handle ever-changing global economic, business, trade and investment trends.

"When the entire world is bent on pursuing economic diplomacy, it would make little sense for Tanzanians to remain onlookers.

I appeal to Tanzanians to come forward for short and long courses in economic diplomacy to build their capacity to compete with other nations," he said,

Dr Ponera said the courses have been tailored to improve current competitive trade, investment and industrial global trends and needs.

"I call upon members of the business community to take appropriate courses to equip themselves with knowledge to meet international trade standards.

Serious persons with Standard Seven Education would be able to take courses of their choice once trained here," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the director invited also public institutions to join the CFR for the economic diplomacy skills' acquisition and make strategies, which promote national economy.

"If we cooperate, we would put in practice economic diplomacy and even propose ways of solving problems in the Great Lakes Region that have stood in the way of regional economic growth," said the acting Director, adding that the centre was cooperating with the Open University of Tanzania in offering peace and conflict management courses.