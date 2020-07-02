Malawi: Gospel Singer M'kuluwina Set to Release Second Album - 'Why? Why?'

1 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chris Loka

After being in hirbernation for over two years , up-and-coming gospel artist M'kuluwina Chimwala is set to release his second album titled WHY? WHY ? which is largely inspired by the continued and ever presence love of God.

Recorded in South Africa at Joe Records under Joe Mmangisa, the 12 track soul touching and lifting album has already started receiving positive feedback from various people.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chimwala who is based in Cape Town, South Africa says he went silent to give himself enough time to meditate and come up with best compositions that resonate well with people's daily struggle and how God intervenes in challenging situations.

"My composition in this album is very mature and inspiring, I have made sure that I give people the true gospel which is bible centered, no wonder in many of the songs I have quoted the holy bible. People should expect music which will transform their lives and draw them close to God," he said.

Unlike in the previous album, Chimwala has added flavour by featuring his wife Catherine Chimwala in a love song called Kukhala awili simantha and he has also featured female gospel idol Thoko Suya.

According to Chimwala the album could have been ready earlier than now but the corona-virus effects did not spare him mostly after the lockdown in South Africa.

The album has a fusion of various genres including Reggae, Rhumba, Traditional, Pasada and some deep worship songs.

"I want to appeal and reach everyone with the good news of Jesus Christ and that is why I had to include various genres that everyone should have a feel and be preached on" He said.

Chimwala further said the album will be available in all major online platforms and plans are underway to launch the album in Malawi when the corona virus pandemic has been defeated or when it slows down.

