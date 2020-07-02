Malawi: Fredokiss Appears in Court, Pleads 'Not Guilty' in Electoral Hand Outs Case

1 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Musician Fredokiss real name Penjani Kalua who is also son to former minister and parliamentarian for Rumphi Central Kamlepo Kalua and two accomplices on Wednesday pleaded not guilty on charges of offering handouts during elections time contrary to Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA).

Fredokiss, 34, together with Steven Mkandawire, 31 and David Kausiwa, 22 appeared in court before Chief Resident Magistrate Gladys Gondwe in Mzuzu.

The rapper and his accomplices are facing offences against Section 115 of the PPEA and Section 41 of the Political Parties Act. The two acts prohibit people from offering inducement to people during voting.

The maximum penalty for contravening the law is a charge of K500 000 and a two year custodial sentence while the Political Parties Act attracts a fine of K10 million and a five year custodial sentence.

The case has since been adjourned to July 28, 2020 when the State is expected to parade eight witnesses in a full trial.

Recently, the artist issued a statement in which he accused the local media on how it reported his incident.

He claimed the media spread the news of his arrest, claiming his was a case of "mistaken identity."

Over the years, the rapper has built his status and brand as a champion of the youth. His rising profile earned him a number of corporate deals in which he was chosen as a brand ambassador for a number of agencies and organisations.

Renowned writer and arts commentator Wonderful Mkhutche told the local press that Fredokiss arresst may be a huge blow on his emerging brand as an artist for the self-styled ghetto king whom the youth looked up to as a role model.

