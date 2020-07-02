Rwanda: Striker Bigirimana Joins Rayon on Two-Year Deal

Former APR striker Issa Bigirimana has completed his two-year move to Rayon Sports as the Blues continue to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Rwanda Premier League season.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Wednesday by Jean Paul Nkurunziza, the club's spokesperson.

The 25-year old signs for Rayon after spending the last six months with archrivals Police who showed no interest offering him a new deal.

"Issa [Bigirimana] is officially now our player," said Nkurunziza. "We signed him on a two-year deal, we look forward to getting the best out of his scoring instinct."

Nkurunziza also revealed that Rayon had reached an agreement with Olivier Kwizera and the goalkeeper could pen a one-year contract 'hopefully' by end of this week.

This publication understands that the Gasogi United goalie will be signed for a fee in the region of Rwf7 million plus other benefits.

Kwizera, who also previously played for local giants APR, joined Gasogi last December on a six-month deal from South African side Free State Stars.

The latest arrival of Bigirimana follows the signing of Togolese striker Alex Harlley from American side Las Vegas Lights last month. The club has also signed Burundian Arsene Nihoreho, Sadjati Niyonkuru from Marines and Christophe Uwiringiyimana from relegated side Gicumbi.

It is also reported that Rwanda international forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana and the club's former skipper Karim 'Makenzi' Nizigiyimana could soon join the nine-time champions.