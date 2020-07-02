South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Hit the 2,000 Mark

1 July 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

South Sudan recorded an additional 18 confirmed coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 2,007, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The results were obtained from 95 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory.

According to a statement seen by The EastAfrican on Tuesday, the country also recorded one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 38.

"On the positive, the number of patients that have recovered from the virus increased to 279. The Covid-19 Rapid Responsive team is tracing 594 contacts of the confirmed cases," said Dr. Richard Laku, the Covid-19 Incident Manager.

Dr Laku urged citizens to adhere to measures to contain the virus, including social distancing and strict hygiene practices.

