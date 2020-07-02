Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Announces Her Candidature for Kampala Parliamentary Seat

Controversial Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has officially joined politics.

Nyanzi, an outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni's government, made the announcement on social media on Monday.

BESIGYE'S PARTY

She also posted photos of her visit to the Forum of Democratic Change (FDC) party offices in Kampala.

The opposition party is led by Kiiza Besigye who has offered President Museveni the stiffest opposition in the past decade.

"Today, I collected my 'Expression of Interest' and 'Nomination for Party Primaries' forms from the party headquarters of FDC. I also renewed my party membership for 2020," wrote an excited Nyanzi.

NYANZI ASPIRATION

Nyanzi, a scholar and University lecturer, also announced the she will be vying for the Women Representative Parliamentary seat in the country's general elections slated for 2021.

"My aspirations for the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament seat are now firm. I am preparing hard for the party primaries," she said.

The latest development comes months after Nyanzi was released from a Kampala jail after successfully appealing a two year sentence at the High Court.

She had been jailed after being found guilty of insulting President Museveni and the First Family. She served for 14 months before that judgement was overturned.