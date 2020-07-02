Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Announces Her Candidature for Kampala Parliamentary Seat

30 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Controversial Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has officially joined politics.

Nyanzi, an outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni's government, made the announcement on social media on Monday.

BESIGYE'S PARTY

She also posted photos of her visit to the Forum of Democratic Change (FDC) party offices in Kampala.

The opposition party is led by Kiiza Besigye who has offered President Museveni the stiffest opposition in the past decade.

"Today, I collected my 'Expression of Interest' and 'Nomination for Party Primaries' forms from the party headquarters of FDC. I also renewed my party membership for 2020," wrote an excited Nyanzi.

NYANZI ASPIRATION

Nyanzi, a scholar and University lecturer, also announced the she will be vying for the Women Representative Parliamentary seat in the country's general elections slated for 2021.

"My aspirations for the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament seat are now firm. I am preparing hard for the party primaries," she said.

The latest development comes months after Nyanzi was released from a Kampala jail after successfully appealing a two year sentence at the High Court.

She had been jailed after being found guilty of insulting President Museveni and the First Family. She served for 14 months before that judgement was overturned.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.