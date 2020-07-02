Nigeria: EPL Round-Up - Iheanacho Scores First Premier League Goal in 2020

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League goal of the year on Wednesday night but it was not enough as Leicester City went down to a 2-1 defeat against Everton at the Goodison Park.

It was Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi that were on the starting lineups for Everton and Leicester City respectively but five minutes after coming in the second half, Iheanacho made his presence felt.

Carlo Ancelotti's men had a bright start in the midweek clash as they shot into the lead with a lovely goal from Richarlison after just 10 minutes.

Lucas Digne combined well with Anthony Gordon down the left and the youngster's low cross was swept home by the Brazilian.

The wait for a second goal was not long with the Toffees winning a penalty for the first time in the Premier League this season.

This was after a lengthy VAR check to establish that Ndidi had handled the ball ahead of Michael Keane. And when that was established, Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up and calmly converted the spot.

In the second half, Iheanacho, without a Premier League goal since December, got the Foxes back into the game with what could best be described as a scrappy goal.

Iheanacho is rapidly developing into a player who always scores against the Toffees. He netted a stoppage-time winner in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium.

While Everton could not restore their two-goal lead, the Foxes failed to get the equaliser either; a development which puts their third place position in the danger with the chasing teams breathing their neck.

In the other games, Arsenal and Newcastle United secured big wins over relegation-haunted Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

While the Gunners thumped the Canneries 4-0 at the Emirates, Newcastle United recorded a 4-1 win away from home.