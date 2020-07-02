Nigeria: Why Transport Fares Were Increased - NURTW

1 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), on Wednesday, says it is not the intention of the union or in its place to increase cost of transportation in the country.

Kabiru Yau, Acting General Secretary of the union, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the vehicle owners rather than the workers union were responsible for any increase.

Mr Yau was reacting to an earlier publication in the media where the union requested for government's support in form of Transport Subsidy or it will increase the cost of transport.

NAN reports that the COVID-19 guidelines by the government required commercial vehicles to carry fewer passengers than normal on each trip, thereby reducing the income of the motorist.

"Following an earlier statement that we (NURTW) will increase transport cost due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) guiedlines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"I wish to state that the NURTW is a workers union that have the interest of Nigeria and the general public at heart.

"It is not our intention or in our place to increase the cost of transportation in the country. The car owners are the ones saddled with that responsibility.

"The union will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the peace and safety of travellers and Nigerians," Yau added.(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.