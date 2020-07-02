Nigeria: Buhari Appoints 41 Non-Career Ambassadors (Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 41 non-career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.
He also nominated Suleiman Sani (FCT) as a career ambassador-designate.
This comes about three weeks after the Senate confirmed 42 career ambassadors-designate nominated by the president.
He forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointments "in accordance to section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution.
His letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.
Below is the full list of the nominees:
1. Umar Suleiman (Adamawa)
2. Kevin Peter (Adamawa)
3. Oboro Efliong Akpablo (Akwa Ibom)
4. Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra) 5. Abubakar Siyi (Bauchi)
6. Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa)
7. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue) 8. Paul Adikwu (Benue)
9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Borno) 10. Bwala Bukar (Borno)
11. Monique Ekpong (Cross River)
12. Oma Djebah (Delta) 13. Ominyi Eze (Ebonyi) 14. Yamah Musa (Edo) 15. C. O Ugwu (Enugu)
16. Hajara Salim, Gombe
17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa
19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
21. Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano 22. Safiya Nuhu, Kano 23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
26. Abioye Bello, Kwara
27. Zara Umar, Kwara
28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos
29. Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun
31. Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
32. Adejaba Bello, Osun
33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo
34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo
35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
39. Adamu Hassan, Taraba
40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe 41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara