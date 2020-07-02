Nigeria: Benue Govt Approves Partial Reopening of Schools

2 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — Benue State Government has approved the partial re-opening of schools in the state in compliance with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Also, the State Executive Council has also approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the management of the Makurdi Modern Market.

Briefing journalists yesterday shortly after the state executive meeting presided over by the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, said the schools would be re-opened for primary six pupils and students in JSS 3 and SSS3 classes.

She stated that the Action Committee on COVID-19 would further meet with the Ministry of Education to work out modalities on protocols to be observed and a date for the re-opening of schools.

The Information Commissioner also noted that due diligence would be carried out to identify interested persons in the PPP arrangement and those with the requisite capacities for engagement.

According to Addingi, the state executive council also approved a request for the 2019 and 2020 International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Assisted Rice and Cassava Value Chain Development programme.

She stated that the state government would pay its counterpart funding for the programme so that farmers in the state, especially in six local government areas, could access funding for rice and cassava farming.


