Nigeria: Ghost Workers - Kwara Suspends Perm SEC, Four Others

1 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahm AbdulRazaq, has suspended a Permanent Secretary and four other senior officials implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers.

They were also suspended for suspicious deductions of workers' salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The suspension was announced on Tuesday in Ilorin in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Communication, Murtala Olanrewaju.

According to him, the officials are the permanent secretary of the parastatal, Bayo Onimago; Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, Husseni Ahmed.

Others were account officers Mujeeb Ibrahim and Oyerinde Fatai; and a staff of the Teaching Service Commission who doubled as the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Toyin Saliu.

"The indefinite suspension is connected to some discoveries of alleged fraud in the parastatal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

"This is in line with the efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration to cleanse the system, particularly at SUBEB where some startling discoveries have been made.

"Salaries connected to the controversial names on the payroll have been flagged and suspended until the end of the exercise," Mr Olanrewaju said.

