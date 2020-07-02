Nigeria: Police Caution Yobe Farmers Against Landmines

The police in Yobe have advised farmers in the state to beware of landmines while cultivating crops on their farms.

The Spokesman for the Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu.

He said the warning became necessary in view of a recent explosion that injured a farmer, Adamu Haruna, in Gujiba.

"Haruna found an unexploded bomb on his farm and he unknowingly took it home.

"However, while trying to dismantle it, it exploded and resulted in injuries on various parts of his body," Mr Abdulkarim, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

He said the police had discovered and defused several Improvised Explosive Device(IEDs) on farmlands in Damaturu and Buni Yadi, after the incident.

He, however, warned that more landmines were believed to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents in Tarmuwa, Dapchi, Kanamma and Gulani Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mr Abdulkarim advised the farmers to report suspected objects on their farms to the nearest police station for action.

Meanwhile, the Command has arrested two suspected robbers, Garba Sale and Shehu Usman, in Dilawa, Geidam LGA of the state.

Mr Abdulkarim said the suspects were believed to be members of a notorious six-man syndicate terrorising residents of the area.

He said the robbers allegedly broke into the house of one Adamu Jabure and attempted to extort N900,000 from him on June 24 at 6:00 a.m.

"The hoodlums threatened to return later in the day for collection of the money as the victim promised to make it ready.

"Detectives from the divisional police headquarters, with the help of the community, trailed them and engaged them in a shootout at Digare.

"Four of the robbers escaped with various degrees of injuries while two were arrested after the encounter," he said.

Mr Abdulkarim said some of the items recovered from the criminals were one AK 47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.52mm live ammunition and one AK47 rifle magazine.

